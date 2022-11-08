Appearing For CSEET 2022 On November 12? Here’s All About ICSI Exam Guidelines; Things To Carry
ICSI CSEET 2022: Apart from the CSEET admit card November 2022, applicants will be required to keep a valid government identity card handy for verification.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 12, 2022. CSEET will be conducted through remote proctored mode. In a remote-proctored test, candidates are allowed to appear for the exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear in CSEET 2022 by using mobile phones, tablets, or palmtops.
In addition to the CSEET 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to keep an identity card handy for verification. A valid identity card may be a passport, driving licence, PAN Card, UID aadhaar card, or voter card. Candidates will not be allowed to keep any other document with them.
CSEET 2022 scheduled to be conducted on November 12 will be held for two hours duration. The total number of questions in the CSEET 2022 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. Candidates have been advised to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam.
CSEET 2022 Exam Guidelines
- Candidates will be required to login to the test portal 30 minutes before the time specified. No candidate will be allowed to appear in CSEET after the completion of 15 minutes of the start of the exam and no candidate will be permitted to finish the test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the start of the test.
- Candidate must ensure that video and audio of the laptop or desktop are properly positioned and functioning and no headphones, will be allowed in the CSEET. Candidates will be seated for the CSEET in such a manner that their faces and seating postures up to the waist remain visible to the proctor at all times during CSEET.
- Upon Proctor’s instruction, candidates taking CSEET 2022 will have to click on the ‘Appear’ button to access the Onscreen Instructions. In case of any doubt or question about functioning of the exam window, candidates may seek advice from the Proctor before the start of examination. No query shall be entertained after the start of the examination
- In case of any technical issues during CSEET process, candidates can use the helpdesk numbers -- 9513850012, 9513850031 to resolve issues.