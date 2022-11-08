Appearing For CSEET 2022 On November 12? Here’s All About ICSI Exam Guidelines; Things To Carry

ICSI CSEET 2022 exam on November 12; exam guidelines here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on November 12, 2022. CSEET will be conducted through remote proctored mode. In a remote-proctored test, candidates are allowed to appear for the exam using their own laptop or desktop from home or such other convenient and isolated place. Candidates, however, will not be allowed to appear in CSEET 2022 by using mobile phones, tablets, or palmtops.

In addition to the CSEET 2022 admit card, candidates will be required to keep an identity card handy for verification. A valid identity card may be a passport, driving licence, PAN Card, UID aadhaar card, or voter card. Candidates will not be allowed to keep any other document with them.

CSEET 2022 scheduled to be conducted on November 12 will be held for two hours duration. The total number of questions in the CSEET 2022 exam will be 140 with four papers in one sitting. Candidates have been advised to download, install and check Safe Exam Browser, SEBLite on their desktop or laptop beforehand to appear for the CSEET 2022 exam.

CSEET 2022 Exam Guidelines