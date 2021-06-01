  • Home
Appeal To Centre To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Delhi Chief Minister

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

Updated: Jun 1, 2021 4:29 pm IST



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

"Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance," Mr Kejirwal tweeted in Hindi.

The appeal by the Chief Minister comes ahead of a crucial meeting on board exams this evening which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams in view of surge in coronavirus cases.

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from states and union territories on proposals discussed in a high-level meeting on the issue. The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, that it will take a final decision by June 3.

