  • Home
  • Education
  • App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas

App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 7, 2022 3:41 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

School Timings Changed In Bhopal As Temperature Soars In Heatwave
Delhi Govt Schools To Offer German Language Course
CBSE Extends Dispute Redressal Mechanism Registration Deadline Till April 20
Daughters Of Families Earning Up To Rs 1.8 Lakh To Get Free Education: Haryana Chief Minister
Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' Will Be Taught In Himachal Pradesh From Class 9 Onwards
Meghalaya Government In Pact With National Law School of India University For Fellowship
App With 'Modern Education', Stories Of Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Government's Initiative For Madrasas
App with 'modern education', stories of freedom fighters: UP govt's initiative for madrasas
Image credit: Shutterstock
Ballia:

With a view to provide “modern education”, the Uttar Pradesh government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters.

Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”.

“A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community,” Mr Ansari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
UP government madrasa

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
Live | CUET 2022 Live: Application Process Begins At Cuet.samarth.ac.in; Know Registration Details
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022: Increase In Exam Duration To Rise In Application Fee; List Of Changes Introduced In Medical Exam
NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
Live | NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NEET 2022 On July 17; Paper Pattern Remains Same
NATA 2022 Application For Architecture Courses To Start Tomorrow; Details Here
NATA 2022 Application For Architecture Courses To Start Tomorrow; Details Here
IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Interview Schedule Released; Important Things To Know
IGNOU PhD Programmes 2021: Interview Schedule Released; Important Things To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................