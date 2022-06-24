APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

APOSS SSC, Inter results 2022 declared

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) has announced AP SSC (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) open school results 2022 today, June 24. The APOSS 10th and 12th results are available on the official website-- apopenschool.ap.gov.in. To check the APOSS Inter, SSC results 2022, the students need to enter their roll number.

Candidates should note that the Andhra Pradesh SSC open school result has been declared for the April/May exams, whereas, the AP Inter open school result 2022 has been declared for the May exams.

APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- apopenschool.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Results Of SSC/ Inter (APOSS) Public Examinations" link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Your APOSS 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future references.

APOSS SSC Result 2022: Direct Link

APOSS Inter Result 2022: Direct Link

Recently, the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the Class 11 and Class 12 intermediate exam results on June 22. The overall pass percentage for AP Inter 1st year was recorded at 54 per cent, while, the pass percentage for AP Inter 2nd year was 61 per cent.