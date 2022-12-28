AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 Web Option Entry Begins, Check Dates

AP LAWCET 2022, AP PGLCET 2022 web options entry started

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022, Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 web option entry has been started today, December 28. Candidates can submit the option entry for AP LAWCET, PGLCET counselling 2022 through the official website-- lawcet-sche.aptonline.in. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) which is administering the AP LAWCET, PGLCET counselling 2022 has also issued the revised schedule for web counselling process.

The candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh LAWCET, PGLCET counselling process can submit the web options till December 31, 2022. The APSCHE will release the seat allotment result on January 2, 2023. Candidates who will get shortlisted in the AP LAWCET, PGLCET allotment list need to report online and at the allotted colleges between January 3 and January 7, 2023. The classwork is scheduled to be commenced on January 4, 2023.

While filing AP LAWCET, PGLCET web options entry, candidates are advised to check the details in 'Print Your Application Form' link before proceeding for option entry. Candidates are allowed to add/modify the web option to change the order of sequence before the stipulated timeline. Candidates must note that they can not edit or modify the web options entry after selecting freeze option. If a candidate failed to freeze the web option entry, the last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats.