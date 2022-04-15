APJEE 2022 To Be Held On June 25; Application Process Begins From April 19

Image credit: Shutterstock APJEE 2022 exam date released.

APJEE 2022: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) has announced the APJEE 2022 exam date for admission in various three-year diploma programmes. The Arunachal Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 schedule has been released on the official website - apdhte.nic.in. As per the official notification, the APSCTE will conduct the Arunachal Pradesh JEE 2022 exam on June 25. The APSCTE APJEE 2022 will be held in a single shift- from 10 am to 12 noon.

The registration and submission of the APJEE 2022 application form will start from April 19 onwards and conclude on June 15. Candidates willing to appear for the APJEE exam 2022 can apply online through the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh administers the APJEE entrance exam. The APJEE entrance test is held to enroll students to various engineering and diploma programmes offered by the state's polytechnics.

How to apply For APJEE 2022:

Visit the official website — apdhte.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Enter your user ID and password.

Key in all the required information and upload documents.

Pay the online application fee and submit the form.

Save and download the APJEE registration form.

The APJEE admit card 2022 will be released on June 18. Candidates who successfully register themselves for the Arunachal Pradesh JEE exam 2022 will be able to access the hall tickets from the official website of APSCTE.