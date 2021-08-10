  • Home
APICET 2021 application form has been released at sche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply without any late fee is August 14.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 10:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

AP ICET 2021 application form: Last date to apply without late fee at sche.ap.gov.in is August 14 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP ICET application form 2021: Registration for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2021), scheduled for September, has started. Students can apply at sche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply without late fee is August 14 and the exam will take place on September 17 and 18. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the entrance exam for MBA and MCA admissions for the 2021-22 academic year at participating institutions.

AP ICET 2021 registration fee is Rs 650 for OC, Rs 600 for BC and Rs 500 for SC and ST candidates. Exam fees and application forms are to be submitted online. For more information, visit sche.ap.gov.in/ICET.

AP ICET 2021 notification

For those who pay a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 plus the registration fee, the last date to apply is September 13.

The exam will be held in two shifts on both exam days. The first shift is from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the second is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

Answer keys of AP ICET will be released at 6 pm on September 20. This will be the preliminary answer key and after resolving grievances, if any, the final version will be issued before results.

AP ICET 2021 result will be released on September 30, after which the counselling process will begin for qualified candidates.

