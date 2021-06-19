  • Home
AP EAMCET Exam To Be Held In August; Check Details

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) will be held in August.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 19, 2021 1:15 pm IST

AP EAMCET Exam To Be Held In August; Check Details
AP EAMCET 2021 exam date announced
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh government will conduct Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) from August 19 to August 25, 2021. The application process will commence on June 26. According to local reports, AP EAMCET notification will be issued on June 24. The applications will be accepted from June 26 to July 25 without a penalty fee.

Recommended: Attempt AP EAMCET Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here

Candidates can pay Rs 500 fine from July 26 to August 5, and a Rs 1000 late fee from August 6 to 10. Rs 5000 late fee will be applicable from August 11 to 15, and applications will be accepted from August 16 to 18 with a penalty fee of Rs 10,000.

Candidates can check information related to exam dates, the release of AP EAMCET admit cards, exam day guidelines on the APSCHE website -- sche.ap.gov.in.

Other AP CETs like-- Andhra Pradesh State Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET), Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET), Andhra Pradesh State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), Andhra Pradesh State Education Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) and the Andhra Pradesh State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET)-- will be held in the first or second week of Septemeber.

Candidates are admitted to the UG and PG courses on the basis of the marks secured in the computer-based AP CETs. All the common entrance tests are conducted by the state universities of Andhra Pradesh on behalf of the council.

The entrance tests are conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE.

Through AP EAMCET, students are shortlisted for admission to BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc and AH, BFSc, BPharmacy and PharmD courses.

Students who have passed or appeared for the final year of the Intermediate examination (10+2) in the Science stream are eligible to apply for the exam. Students should check the specific eligibility criteria for the programme they are interested in before applying.

AP EAMCET Application
