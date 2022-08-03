AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check

  • Home
AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022: The candidates can check the supplementary exam results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

Education | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 10:29 am IST
AP SSC supplementary result announced
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the results for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams. The candidates can check the supplementary exam results on the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. They can download the SSC supplementary exam marksheets using roll number, date of birth.

The minimum passing marks in the SSC supplementary exam is 35 per cent.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on AP SSC supplementary result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

The SSC, Class 10 supplementary result is available on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC result will also be available at manabadi.co.in and through SMS.

The SSC result was announced on June 6, a total of 67.26 per cent passed in the Class 10 exam successfully this year.

