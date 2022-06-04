  • Home
AP SSC Result 2022: Once declared, the AP Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP).

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 8:38 am IST | Source: Careers360

AP SSC Result 2022: Websites To Check Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Results
AP SSC 2022 result will be announced at 11 am
New Delhi:

AP SSC Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 result will be announced today, June 4 at 11 am by the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B Rajasekhar. Once declared, the AP Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) - bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the Andhra SSC board result 2022 will also be available at manabadi.com. AP SSC Class 10 Result Live

To download the AP SSC result, candidates will need to enter their Class 10 roll numbers as mentioned on the Andhra Pradesh 10th board hall tickets and dates of birth on the APBSE official website. It must be noted that the BSEAP will not issue the AP SSC merit list this year.

AP SSC Result 2022: Websites

  • bse.ap.gov.in
  • manabadi.com
  • manabadi.co.in

To access the Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC result, candidates need to visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. Click on the AP SSC result link. Enter login credentials. AP Board Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen. Download the result for future reference.

The BSEAP did not conduct Andhra Class 10 board final exams last year, and the SSC results were prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Meanwhile, the AP Board is yet to declare the BSEAP 12th result 2022 date and time. The Andhra 12th board exams were held from April 22 to May 11. The APBSE Inter result was announced on July 23 last year.

Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination AP SSC Result

