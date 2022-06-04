AP SSC result 2022 will be declared today

AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the AP SSC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 4. The Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 result 2022 will be announced by the Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B Rajasekhar at 11 am. Around 6 lakh candidates await Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022. Once declared, the AP Board 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Class 10 Result Live

The Class 10 Andhra Pradesh board exams were conducted between April 27 and May 9. To download the Class 10 APBSE result, students will be required to use their SSC roll numbers as mentioned on the AP Class 10 board hall tickets and dates of birth on the APBSE official website. Candidates must note that the BSEAP will not issue the AP SSC merit list this year.

AP SSC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in Click on the link that reads, "AP SSC result 2022" Enter the log-in credentials- roll number and date of birth Your AP SSC result 2022 will appear on the screen Download it and take a printout for further references.

Last year, the BSEAP did not conduct Class 10 final exams. The AP SSC results were prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

Meanwhile, the AP board is yet to announce the Andhra Pradesh Class 12 result 2022 date and time. The AP Class 12 exams were conducted from April 22 to May 11. Last year the APBSE Inter result was announced on July 23.