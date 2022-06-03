AP SSC Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time

AP SSC Result 2022 result date and time will be announced tomorrow

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 12:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

AP SSC Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the result date of SSC, Class 10 exam on Saturday, June 4.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

