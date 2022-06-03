Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AP SSC Result 2022 at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam on Saturday, June 4. According to BSEAP, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 once released will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

There will be no SSC, 10th merit list, and students will be awarded grades instead of marks, according to BSEAP.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in Click on AP SSC result 2022 link Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Around six lakh students appeared for the SSC exam 2022 concluded in May. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100 per cent.