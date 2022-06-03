  • Home
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The BSEAP SSC 10th exam result 2022 will be announced on June 4 at 11 am. Check SSC result at bse.ap.gov.in

Education | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 7:22 pm IST

Check AP SSC Result 2022 at bse.ap.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam on Saturday, June 4. According to BSEAP, Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 once released will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

There will be no SSC, 10th merit list, and students will be awarded grades instead of marks, according to BSEAP.

There will be no SSC, 10th merit list, and students will be awarded grades instead of marks, according to BSEAP.

AP SSC Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on AP SSC result 2022 link
  3. Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
  4. SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

Around six lakh students appeared for the SSC exam 2022 concluded in May. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100 per cent.

Live updates

AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Manabadi 10th result 2022 will be available at 11 am tomorrow. bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in; direct link, websites to check

07:22 PM IST
June 3, 2022

AP SSC Result 2022

Around six lakh students appeared for the SSC, Class 10 exam 2022 conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022 at various exam centres across the state.



07:13 PM IST
June 3, 2022

AP SSC Result 2022 Website

The students can check the AP SSC 10th result on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

06:45 PM IST
June 3, 2022

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 At Bse.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 on the official websites- bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

06:18 PM IST
June 3, 2022

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022 Tomorrow

Manabadi AP SSC result 2022 will be announced on Saturday, June 4. The Class 10 result will be announced at 11 am. 

