Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AP SSC result on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2022 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam 2022 result on Monday, June 6. The SSC exam result is likely to be announced at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday, June 4. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Class 10 result declaration stands postponed to Monday, June 6," a board official said. Register here for AP SSC result 2022 latest updates, time, direct link

The SSC, Class 10 result once released will be available on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC result will also be available at private websites, SMS.

AP SSC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Click on AP SSC result 2022 link

Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.

The SSC exam 2022 was concluded in May, and around six lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam 2022. The pass percentage in the SSC exam last year was 100 per cent.