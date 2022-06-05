AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh 10th Result At Bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: The SSC, 10th exam result 2022 will be available on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam 2022 result on Monday, June 6. The SSC exam result is likely to be announced at 11 am. The SSC, Class 10 result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on Saturday, June 4. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Class 10 result declaration stands postponed to Monday, June 6," a board official said. Register here for AP SSC result 2022 latest updates, time, direct link
The SSC, Class 10 result once released will be available on the official websites- bie.ap.gov.in, bse.ap.gov.in. The SSC result will also be available at private websites, SMS.
AP SSC Result 2022: How To Check
- Visit the official website- bse.ap.gov.in
- Click on AP SSC result 2022 link
- Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
- SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download the SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references.
The SSC exam 2022 was concluded in May, and around six lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam 2022. The pass percentage in the SSC exam last year was 100 per cent.
AP 10th Result 2022: Merit List
The AP SSC result merit list will not be announced this year, and instead of marks, students will be graded in the subjects.
The pass percentage of the AP SSC exam 2022 last year was 100 per cent. A total of 5.38 lakh students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully.
AP SSC result 2022 will be available on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. The Class 10 result 2022 will also be available on the private website- manabadi.co.in.
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam 2022 on Monday, June 6.