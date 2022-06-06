  • Home
AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 10:00 am IST

AP SSC Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board will announce the AP SSC (Class 10) result 2022 today, June 6. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Class 10 result 2022 will be declared on the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from this, the AP Board 10th results can be checked at manabadi.co.in and private portals, including examresults.net and indiaresults.com. AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Over 6.2 lakh candidates appeared for the AP SSC board exam this year. The Andhra Class 10 SSC exam this year was held after two years of exam cancellation due to COVID-19. Candidates this year will get grades instead of marks. Moreover, the board will not issue the AP SSC merit list 2022.

To access the BSEAP SSC result 2022, candidates will be required to use their AP Class 10 board roll numbers as mentioned on the AP Board Class 10 hall tickets and dates of birth. It must be noted that

How To Check AP SSC 10th Result 2022:

  1. Visit the official website of BSEAP- bse.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the "AP SSC result 2022" link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your roll number and date of birth.
  4. Your AP SSC 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen.
  5. Download the result and take a printout for furture references.

The BSEAP did not conduct Class 10 final exams last year. The AP SSC 10th results were prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

