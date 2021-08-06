Image credit: Shutterstock AP SSC Result 2021 today at Manabadi, Bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC Result 2021 will be released today evening. AP 10th Result 2021 will be declared at 5 pm today by the state education minister Adimulapu Suresh on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) - bse.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result date and time was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce AP SSC Results 2021 today at 5 pm. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result can be checked through the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result of more than 5.38 lakh students will be announced today. BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme.

The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.

