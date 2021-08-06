AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021 will be released today at 5 pm. BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result will be announced at bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Result 2021 will be released today evening. AP 10th Result 2021 will be declared at 5 pm today by the state education minister Adimulapu Suresh on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) - bse.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result date and time was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce AP SSC Results 2021 today at 5 pm. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result can be checked through the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result of more than 5.38 lakh students will be announced today. BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme.
The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.
Follow AP SSC Result 2021 Live Updates, Latest News here
Live updates
AP SSC result 2021: Result Also Expected On These Apps
This year, the result could also be accessed through following apps:
- Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect
- AP Fiber TV
- People's First Mobile App
Www.bieap.gov.in results 2021: Best Performing District In 2019
In AP SSC results 2019, among all the districts in the state, the highest pass percentage was registered in the East Godavari district. 98.19% students had cleared SSC exam in this district. The least performance had been recorded in Nellore district (83.19%).
Www.bse.ap.gov.in 2021 Results: Direct Link
A direct link to download the AP SSC results apps will be available on the official Real-Time Governance System of Andhra Pradesh government, rtgs.ap.gov.in.
AP 10th Results 2021: How To Check
- Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, the link for the SSC Results 2021 (to be available from 5 pm today)
- Click on the link, a new window will open
- Enter your AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and submit to view your result
AP SSC 10th Result 2021: What Happened In Supreme Court
The Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.
Andhra Pradesh AP Class 10th Result
In Andhra Pradesh, SSC or Class 10 students are awarded grades instead of marks, and there is no visibility on the internal exams conducted by schools.
AP SSC Result 2021: List Of Websites
Once released, students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the BSEAP SSC results 2021 will also be hosted on various private websites and apps. The results will also be available on manabadi.com.
AP SSC result 2021 Time
AP SSC result 2021 time is 5 pm. Students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC Result 2021 Today
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC or Class 10 results today.