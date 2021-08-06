  • Home
  • Education
  • AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
Live

AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details

Manabadi AP SSC Result 2021 will be released today at 5 pm. BSEAP Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result will be announced at bse.ap.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 6, 2021 11:34 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
AP SSC Result 2021: BSE Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Date And Time Announced
‘If There Is One Fatality...’: Supreme Court Warns Andhra Pradesh About Board Exams
AP SSC, Inter Exams: Government Will Decide At Appropriate Time, Says Minister
Andhra Pradesh Trying To Conduct Board Exams, Cancellation Last Resort: Education Minister
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Exams Postponed: Government Tells High Court
AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
AP SSC Result 2021 today at Manabadi, Bse.ap.gov.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

AP SSC Result 2021 will be released today evening. AP 10th Result 2021 will be declared at 5 pm today by the state education minister Adimulapu Suresh on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (APBSE) - bse.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10th result date and time was announced by the Directorate of Government Examinations. The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce AP SSC Results 2021 today at 5 pm. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result can be checked through the official website of BSEAP, bse.ap.gov.in and Manabadi. The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result of more than 5.38 lakh students will be announced today. BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here to Download Free E-book.

The Andhra Pradesh government in June 2021 had cancelled the Class 10th, 12th state board examinations following the Supreme Court's orders over cancelling them during the Covid pandemic.

Follow AP SSC Result 2021 Live Updates, Latest News here

Live updates

The Andhra Pradesh 10th Result of more than 5.38 lakh students will be announced today. BSEAP Class 10 result have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme.

11:34 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP SSC result 2021: Result Also Expected On These Apps

This year, the result could also be accessed through following apps:

  • Kaizala Mobile App- APCM connect
  • AP Fiber TV 
  • People's First Mobile App


11:27 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

Www.bieap.gov.in results 2021: Best Performing District In 2019

In AP SSC results 2019, among all the districts in the state, the highest pass percentage was registered in the East Godavari district. 98.19% students had cleared SSC exam in this district. The least performance had been recorded in Nellore district (83.19%).


11:22 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

Www.bse.ap.gov.in 2021 Results: Direct Link

A direct link to download the AP SSC results apps will be available on the official Real-Time Governance System of Andhra Pradesh government, rtgs.ap.gov.in.

10:54 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP 10th Results 2021: How To Check


  1. Go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, the link for the SSC Results 2021 (to be available from 5 pm today)
  3. Click on the link, a new window will open
  4. Enter your AP SSC Hall Ticket Number and submit to view your result
10:41 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP SSC 10th Result 2021: What Happened In Supreme Court

The Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and Intermediate on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Earlier, the state government seemed keen on holding the exams despite the prevailing Covid situation and a vociferous demand from all opposition parties and parents.

10:40 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

Andhra Pradesh AP Class 10th Result

In Andhra Pradesh, SSC or Class 10 students are awarded grades instead of marks, and there is no visibility on the internal exams conducted by schools. 

10:39 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP SSC Result 2021: List Of Websites

Once released, students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the BSEAP SSC results 2021 will also be hosted on various private websites and apps. The results will also be available on manabadi.com.

10:38 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP SSC result 2021 Time

AP SSC result 2021 time is 5 pm. Students can check their marks at the official website of the board — bse.ap.gov.in.

10:38 AM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

AP SSC Result 2021 Today

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will release the AP SSC or Class 10 results today. 

Click here for more Education News
AP SSC results AP SSC Result AP SSC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: Session 3 Results Soon, Final Answer Key Released
Live | JEE Main 2021 Result LIVE: Session 3 Results Soon, Final Answer Key Released
CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon
CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
DU To Begin Offline Classes For Science Students From August 16
DU To Begin Offline Classes For Science Students From August 16
JEE Main 2021 Result For Session 3 Expected Today
JEE Main 2021 Result For Session 3 Expected Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................