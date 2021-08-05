  • Home
  • AP SSC Result 2021: BSE Andhra Pradesh 10th Result Date And Time Announced

BSE AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow. AP SSC result 2021 will be available on the board website – bse.ap.gov.in – after 5 pm.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 8:50 pm IST

AP SSC result 2021 date and time announced (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSE AP SSC Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh SSC or Class 10 result will be declared tomorrow. AP SSC result 2021 will be available on the board website – bse.ap.gov.in – after 5 pm. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh is likely to declare the results at a press conference after which the result link will be activated on the official website. The results may also be available on many private websites.

Students can check BSEAP SSC result 2021 using their roll numbers. Here are the steps they need to follow:

How To Download AP SSC Result 2021

  1. Go to bse.ap.gov.in after 5 pm tomorrow

  2. Click on the SSC result link

  3. Enter the login details and submit

  4. Download the marks memo

While the e-mark sheets will be available tomorrow, physical copies of marks memos will be distributed to students later.

This year, the BSEAP did not conduct Class 10 final exams. The results have been prepared on an alternative assessment scheme. Class 12 or Inter exams in the state were also cancelled, following an order by the Supreme Court of India.

AP Inter result was declared on July 23. All students have been declared pass in the Intermediate second year results.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said a total of 5,08,672 regular students – 2,53,138 boys and 2,55,534 girls – and 11,189 private students had registered for Inter exams and those who had paid the exam fee have been declared pass.

Education News AP SSC Result
