AP SSC, Inter exam 2021 cancelled (representational)

AP SSC, Inter Exams 2021: The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to cancel Class 10 or SSC and Class 12 or Intermediate board exams, a day after filing an affidavit to the Supreme Court of India and saying there is no “reliable alternative” to Inter exams in the state. The top court on Friday warned the state government about its decision of holding exams, when other states have decided to scrap those for this year considering the Covid pandemic.

Latest : Admissions open at KL University. Click Here to apply now



Earlier today, the Supreme Court of India questioned the AP government about holding Class 12 exams and directed it to file notings that can help establish how the decision to hold board exams was taken and whether all pandemic conditions were examined.

“Even one fatality, we may order compensation amounting to one crore,” the Supreme Court warned the state government and asked, “When other boards had cancelled why Andhra Pradesh wants to show it is different”.

State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the exam cancellation soon after the Supreme Court hearing.

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 23 informed the supreme court that it will go ahead with their plans to conduct Class 12 exams.

In Andhra Pradesh, SSC or Class 10 students are awarded grades instead of marks, and there is no visibility on the internal exams conducted by schools. Therefore, results using internal assessment may not be accurate, the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) said in its affidavit to the Supreme Court.

In the affidavit, the board also said Inter exams are important as 25 per cent weightage of state CETs is given to this exam.