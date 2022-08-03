  • Home
  • Education
  • AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result Today, How To Check

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result Today, How To Check

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022: The candidates can check SSC supplementary exam results on the website- bse.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 3, 2022 10:49 am IST

RELATED NEWS

AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
APOSS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Declared; Direct Link, How To Check
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
BSEAP Class 10 Result 2022: No Rank List In Andhra Pradesh SSC Result; Board Explains Why
Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2022 Announced: Direct Link To Download AP Class 10 Result
AP SSC Result 2022 Live: BSEAP AP 10th Results Declared At Bse.ap.gov.in, Official Website Link
AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result Today, How To Check
AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022 declared
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for SSC or class 10th supplementary exams today, August 3. The candidates can check SSC supplementary exam results on the website- bse.ap.gov.in. To check the AP SSC 10th supplementary exam result candidates need to enter their hall ticket number. To qualify for the exam students to need to score at least 33 per cent in all subjects and in aggregate. AP SSC supplementary result 2022 - direct link

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The AP SSC supplementary exam was held from July 6 to 15, 2022. The exam was conducted for students who could not clear the AP SSC 10th exam on the first attempt. Nearly two lakh candidates appear in the AP SSC supplementary exam.

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Steps to Check

  • Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘AP SSC Supply Result 2022’ link.

  • Enter your hall ticket number and click on the get results button.

  • The supplementary 2022 SSC result 2022 AP will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout for future needs.

Click here for more Education News
AP SSC results AP SSC Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
AP SSC Supplementary 10th Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Websites To Check
CAT Registration 2022 Begins; Know Last Date To Apply, Application Form Details
CAT Registration 2022 Begins; Know Last Date To Apply, Application Form Details
CAT Registration 2022: How To Fill CAT Application Form? Documents Required
CAT Registration 2022: How To Fill CAT Application Form? Documents Required
CAT 2022 Registration Starts Today; Documents Required, Things To Check
CAT 2022 Registration Starts Today; Documents Required, Things To Check
Delhi University Plans To Launch Certificate Courses For Students From Other Universities Next Year
Delhi University Plans To Launch Certificate Courses For Students From Other Universities Next Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................