AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result Today, How To Check

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022 declared

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the results for SSC or class 10th supplementary exams today, August 3. The candidates can check SSC supplementary exam results on the website- bse.ap.gov.in. To check the AP SSC 10th supplementary exam result candidates need to enter their hall ticket number. To qualify for the exam students to need to score at least 33 per cent in all subjects and in aggregate. AP SSC supplementary result 2022 - direct link

The AP SSC supplementary exam was held from July 6 to 15, 2022. The exam was conducted for students who could not clear the AP SSC 10th exam on the first attempt. Nearly two lakh candidates appear in the AP SSC supplementary exam.

AP SSC 10th Supplementary Exam Result 2022: Steps to Check