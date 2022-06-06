Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared

AP SSC Result 2022: A total of per cent cleared the SSC exam, the students can check the result on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared
Check AP SSC result at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Monday, June 6 announced the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam 2022. A total of 67.26 per cent cleared the SSC exam, the students can check the result on the official website- bse.ap.gov.in. This year, the pass percentage of girl students is higher than that of boys. While 70.7 per cent girls have passed the AP SSC 2022 exam, pass percentage of boys is 64.02 per cent. AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

Out of the 2,99,085 girl students appearing for the AP SSC 2022 exams, 2,11,460 have passed. While out of 3,16,820 boys, as many as 2,02,821 have qualified.

To get SSC result on the website- bse.ap.gov.in, click on AP 10th result 2022 link. Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit. Download your SSC result 2022, take a print out for further references. Apart from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in, the SSC, Class 10 result will be available at the websites- manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

The mark sheets of AP SSC result 2022 will be sent to schools in a few days. Students can avail those from their respective schools, the board said.

