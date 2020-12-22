  • Home
AP SRM University Professor Granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance Early Career Fellowship

Under this, an award of Rs 1.24 crore would be provided to Sutharsan Govindarajan for 60 months for a comprehensive study on "Jumbophages as ancient models for cell organization.

Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 22, 2020 11:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

AP SRM University Professor Granted DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance Early Career Fellowship
AP SRM University professor granted fellowship
Amravati:

Sutharsan Govindarajan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biology, SRM University-AP, has been granted the Early Career Fellowship by DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance. Under this, an award of Rs 1.24 crore would be provided to Sutharsan Govindarajan for 60 months for a comprehensive study on "Jumbophages as ancient models for cell organization, a university release said on Tuesday.

DBT-Wellcome Trust India Alliance is an independent public charity that funds research in health and biomedical sciences in the country. India Alliance is funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, and the Wellcome Trust, United Kingdom.

SRM University-AP
