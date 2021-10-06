  • Home
RGUKT Admissions 2021-22 AP: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Andhra Pradesh has announced the result of its entrance exam – RGUKT CET 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 6, 2021 3:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RGUKT Admissions 2021: CET result announced at rgukt.in
Image credit: rguktcet.in

RGUKT Admissions 2021-22 AP: Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) Andhra Pradesh has announced the result of its entrance exam – RGUKT CET 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the university website, rguktcet.in, to download the scorecards. The results have been published in the form of marks cum rank cards.

The entrance exam is for admission to the six-year integrated engineering course offered by the university.

To download RGUKT CET results, candidates will have to login to the website with their hall ticket numbers. Here is the direct link:

RGUKT CET 2021 Result Direct Link

How To Download AP RGUKT CET Result 2021

  1. Go to rguktcet.in

  2. Click on the RGUKT CET marks cum rank card download link

  3. Login with your hall ticket number

  4. Download the rank card and take a printout’

The entrance exam was conducted on September 26 in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm. The final answer key was released on October 2.

According to an official statement, the result has been published “in terms of grade by subject and Grade Point Average (GPA), averaging for the three subjects following the rules of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh.”

