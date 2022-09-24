AP RCET 2022 Registration Ends Today; Exam From October 16

Image credit: Shutterstock the research entrance exam will be conducted from October 16 to 19, 2022.

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 application window today, September 24, 2022. Candidates can apply without a late fine till today through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP RCET 2022 exam will be held from October 16 to October 19, 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for the AP RCET 2022 exam need to visit the official website and under the common entrance test tab click on AP RCET 2022. Candidates then need to click on the link provided for fee payment, fill in the AP RCET 2022 application form, upload all the necessary documents and then click on submit. It is mandatory to download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 2000 is October 5 and the last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 5000 is October 11, 2022. The application form correction will remain open on October 10 and 11. The exam hall ticket will be available on October 13. The Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam will conduct the AP RCET 2022 exam on behalf of APSCHE.