AP RCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule
The last date to apply online for the AP RCET 2022 exam is September 24, 2022.
AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is currently accepting applications for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 examination. Candidates can submit the AP RCET 2022 registration form through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply online for the AP RCET 2022 exam is September 24, 2022.
AP RCET 2022 Registration Direct Link
The AP RCET exam is held for admission to the PhD programmes at the various universities, research centres and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
AP RCET 2022: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, under the common entrance test tab click on AP RCET 2022.
- Click on the link provided for 'Fee Payment’.
- Fill in the AP RCET 2022 application form, upload all the necessary documents and then click on submit.
- Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.
AP RCET 2022: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Last date to apply without late fee
September 24, 2022
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 2000
October 5, 2022
Last date to apply with late fee of Rs 5000
October 11, 2022
Correction window
October 10 - 11, 2022
AP RCET hall tickets
October 13, 2022 (6 PM onwards)
AP RCET exam dates
October 16 - 19, 2022
Preliminary answer key
October 17 - 20, 2022 (6 PM onwards)
Last date to object preliminary answer key
October 19 - 22, 2022 (till 6 PM)