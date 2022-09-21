AP RCET 2022 Registration Begins; Check Exam Schedule

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can submit the AP RCET 2022 registration form through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is currently accepting applications for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 examination. Candidates can submit the AP RCET 2022 registration form through the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date to apply online for the AP RCET 2022 exam is September 24, 2022.

AP RCET 2022 Registration Direct Link

The AP RCET exam is held for admission to the PhD programmes at the various universities, research centres and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

AP RCET 2022: Steps To Register

Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, under the common entrance test tab click on AP RCET 2022.

Click on the link provided for 'Fee Payment’.

Fill in the AP RCET 2022 application form, upload all the necessary documents and then click on submit.

Download and take the printout of the form for future reference.

AP RCET 2022: Important Dates