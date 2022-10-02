AP RCET 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Complete Schedule Here

AP RECT 2022 Exam Date

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 exam schedule. The candidates can check the AP RCET 2022 subject-wise exam date and shift timing on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The RCET 2022 examination will be held on October 17, 18 and 19. The APSCHE will conduct the exam in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9 am to 11 am and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier the AP RCET 2022 examination for PhD admissions was scheduled to begin from October 16, onwards. The RCET hall ticket is likely to be released by October 13. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download the AP RCET 2022 hall ticket by logging in through their application number and password.

AP RCET 2022: Exam Schedule

October 17, 2022 Morning Session - 9 am to 11 am Evening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm Computer Science and Engineering, Education, Anthropology, Geology, Fine Arts, Folk Literature, Geography, International and Area Studies, Linguistics, Public Administration, Rural Development Management, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Science, Civil Engineering, History, Philosophy, Physical Education, Metallurgical Engineering, Sociology, Biochemistry

October 18, 2022 Morning Session - 9 am to 11 am Evening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm English, Applied Life Sciences, Archaeology, Dr Ambedkar Studies, Home Science, Music, Political Science, Population Studies, Hindi, Environmental Science Pharmacy, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics, Psychology, Statistics, Tourism Management, Buddhist Studies, Dr Babu Jagajivan Ram Studies

October 19, 2022

Morning Session - 9 am to 11 am Evening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm Telegu, Electronics and Communication Enigineering, Bio technology, Botany, Food technology, Adult Education, Material Science and nano technology, Performing Arts, Marine Engineering, Law, Library and Information Science Sericulture, Mathematics, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering, Sanskrit, Social Work, Women Studies, Zoology

The AP RCET 2022 registration with a late fee of Rs 2,000 will end on October 5, while the registration last date with a late fee of Rs 5,000 will end on October 11. APSCHE is conducting the Andhra Pradesh RCET 2022 exam for admission to the PhD programmes at the various universities, research centres and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.