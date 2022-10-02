  • Home
  • Education
  • AP RCET 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Complete Schedule Here

AP RCET 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Complete Schedule Here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 exam schedule.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 2, 2022 3:46 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in; Details Here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4
ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Score Card
BSEB Extends Last Date For Registration To Class 11 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2022
KCET Result 2022: KEA Declares Karnataka UGCET Revised Result; Direct Link Here
KEAM 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out; Direct Link Here
AP RCET 2022: Exam Dates Revised, Complete Schedule Here
AP RECT 2022 Exam Date

AP RCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 exam schedule. The candidates can check the AP RCET 2022 subject-wise exam date and shift timing on the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The RCET 2022 examination will be held on October 17, 18 and 19. The APSCHE will conduct the exam in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9 am to 11 am and the second session will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier the AP RCET 2022 examination for PhD admissions was scheduled to begin from October 16, onwards. The RCET hall ticket is likely to be released by October 13. The candidates who have registered for the examination can download the AP RCET 2022 hall ticket by logging in through their application number and password.

AP RCET 2022: Exam Schedule

October 17, 2022
Morning Session - 9 am to 11 amEvening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm
Computer Science and Engineering, Education, Anthropology, Geology, Fine Arts, Folk Literature, Geography, International and Area Studies, Linguistics, Public Administration, Rural DevelopmentManagement, Chemical Engineering, Chemical Science, Civil Engineering, History, Philosophy, Physical Education, Metallurgical Engineering, Sociology, Biochemistry
October 18, 2022
Morning Session - 9 am to 11 amEvening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm
English, Applied Life Sciences, Archaeology, Dr Ambedkar Studies, Home Science, Music, Political Science, Population Studies, Hindi, Environmental SciencePharmacy, Commerce, Computer Science and Applications, Journalism and Mass Communication, Physics, Psychology, Statistics, Tourism Management, Buddhist Studies, Dr Babu Jagajivan Ram Studies
October 19, 2022
Morning Session - 9 am to 11 amEvening Session - 2 pm to 4 pm
Telegu, Electronics and Communication Enigineering, Bio technology, Botany, Food technology, Adult Education, Material Science and nano technology, Performing Arts, Marine Engineering, Law, Library and Information ScienceSericulture, Mathematics, Economics, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation, Mechanical Engineering, Sanskrit, Social Work, Women Studies, Zoology

The AP RCET 2022 registration with a late fee of Rs 2,000 will end on October 5, while the registration last date with a late fee of Rs 5,000 will end on October 11. APSCHE is conducting the Andhra Pradesh RCET 2022 exam for admission to the PhD programmes at the various universities, research centres and colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Click here for more Education News
APSCHE PhD Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
JoSAA Counselling 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check
Where School Children Learn From Caterpillars, Butterflies
Where School Children Learn From Caterpillars, Butterflies
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in; Details Here
UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Begins At Upneet.gov.in; Details Here
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4
COMEDK UGET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Choice Filling Ends Today; Mock Allotment On October 4
ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Score Card
ICAR AIEEA UG Result 2022 Out; Direct Link To Download Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................