  • Home
  • Education
  • AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17

The AP RCET 2022 admit card is available on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 14, 2022 12:52 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MP Round-1 Provisional Allotment List Out At Dme.mponline.gov.in
UP Board Exams 2023: Over 6 Lakh More Students To Take 10th, 12th Exams This Year
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
APSCHE has released the AP RCET 2022 admit card.
Image credit: Shutterstock

AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card for the common entrance exam to be held from October 17. Candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth and mobile number to download the AP RCET 2022 hall ticket from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP RCET Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

The AP RCET exam will be held for three days. The exam will end on October 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions - 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify for the AP RCET 2022 exam need to appear in a personal interview round to get admission to the PhD programme.

AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” link.
  3. Enter the required credentials - application number, date of birth and mobile number.
  4. The AP RCET 2022 hall ticket will get displayed on the window screen
  5. Download and take the printout of the hall ticket and carry the hall ticket mandatorily on all three days of the exam.
Click here for more Education News
APSCHE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Government To Provide Free Education For Students Who Lost Parents To Covid
Maharashtra Government To Provide Free Education For Students Who Lost Parents To Covid
KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2022: Round 3 Provisional Allotment List Out At Cee.kerala.gov.in
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Round-1 Seat Allotment Result Out For Architecture, JEE Main Seats
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
GATE 2023 Registration With Late Fee Ends Today
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
IIT Guwahati To Close JAM 2023 Registration Portal Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................