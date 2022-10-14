AP RCET 2022 Admit Card Out; Exam From October 17
The AP RCET 2022 admit card is available on the official website of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP RCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (AP RCET) 2022 admit card for the common entrance exam to be held from October 17. Candidates need to enter their application number, date of birth and mobile number to download the AP RCET 2022 hall ticket from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
AP RCET Admit Card 2022 Direct Link
The AP RCET exam will be held for three days. The exam will end on October 19, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in two sessions - 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify for the AP RCET 2022 exam need to appear in a personal interview round to get admission to the PhD programme.
AP RCET 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Download Hall Ticket” link.
- Enter the required credentials - application number, date of birth and mobile number.
- The AP RCET 2022 hall ticket will get displayed on the window screen
- Download and take the printout of the hall ticket and carry the hall ticket mandatorily on all three days of the exam.