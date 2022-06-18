AP POLYCET 2022 Result Declared, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check AP POLYCET result at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2022 Result: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, June 18 announced the results for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2022) exams. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Delayed? Here Are Details On Exam Dates, Centres

AP POLYCET 2022 Result: How To Check

Go to the official site of AP POLYCET- polycetap.nic.in Click on the 'POLYCET Rank Card' tab available on the top of home page A new login page will appear Key in you AP POLYCET hall ticket number Press 'View rank card' tab AP POLYCET 2022 result and rank card will appear on the screen. Check the result and download the page Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students can also check AP Polycet result 2022 on the private website- manabadi.co.in. AP POLYCET is conducted annually for admissions into Diploma level programs conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.