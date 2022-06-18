AP POLYCET 2022 Result Declared, How To Check

AP POLYCET 2022 Result: Students who have appeared for the AP POLYCET exam can check their result on the official website- polycetap.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 5:23 pm IST
Check AP POLYCET result at polycetap.nic.in
AP POLYCET 2022 Result: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, June 18 announced the results for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2022) exams. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. ALSO READ | JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Delayed? Here Are Details On Exam Dates, Centres

Latest: Top Engineering Colleges in India Accepting AP POLYCET 2022 Score, Check Now

AP POLYCET 2022 Result: How To Check

  1. Go to the official site of AP POLYCET- polycetap.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'POLYCET Rank Card' tab available on the top of home page
  3. A new login page will appear
  4. Key in you AP POLYCET hall ticket number
  5. Press 'View rank card' tab
  6. AP POLYCET 2022 result and rank card will appear on the screen.
  7. Check the result and download the page
  8. Take a print out of the result for future use.

Students can also check AP Polycet result 2022 on the private website- manabadi.co.in. AP POLYCET is conducted annually for admissions into Diploma level programs conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.

