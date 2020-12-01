AP POLYCET Counselling 2020: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out

The seat allotment result for the final phase of AP Polycet counselling has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training at the official website-appolycet.nic.in.

Candidates can check their result by using their login ID, AP Polycet hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

All the shortlisted candidates will be required to download the provisional seat allotment letter and report to the allotted institute before the due date. If a candidate fails to reach the respective college at the given time, it is likely that his/her candidature will be cancelled.

AP Polycet counselling has been held in two general rounds and one additional round.

AP Polycet Seat Allotment Result: How To Download