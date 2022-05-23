AP POLYCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Check Direct Link, Instructions

Image credit: Shutterstock AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022 is released at polycetap.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or AP POLYCET, hall ticket has been released today. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for AP POLYCET 2022 can visit this mentioned website and can download their AP POLYCET 2022 admit card. The AP POLYCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022. (Also Read: TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's How To Apply)

The AP POLYCET 2022 registration process was started on April 11, 2022 and was concluded on May 18, 2022. Candidates who want to download their AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket, can follow the steps provided below.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Steps To Download

Visit the AP POLYCET official website- polycetap.nic.in. Click on the link that reads 'Print Hall Ticket', on the homepage. Submit the Class 10 hall ticket number or mobile number and Class 10 passing or appearing year. Also, do not forget to enter the Captcha. Click on ‘View and print hall ticket’. The AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Instructions To Follow