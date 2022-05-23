  • Home
AP POLYCET 2022 Hall Ticket Released; Check Direct Link, Instructions

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website- polycetap.nic.in.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 23, 2022 6:11 pm IST

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2022 is released at polycetap.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or AP POLYCET, hall ticket has been released today. The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for AP POLYCET 2022 can visit this mentioned website and can download their AP POLYCET 2022 admit card. The AP POLYCET 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 29, 2022. (Also Read: TS POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Here's How To Apply)

The AP POLYCET 2022 registration process was started on April 11, 2022 and was concluded on May 18, 2022. Candidates who want to download their AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket, can follow the steps provided below.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Direct Link

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the AP POLYCET official website- polycetap.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link that reads 'Print Hall Ticket', on the homepage.
  3. Submit the Class 10 hall ticket number or mobile number and Class 10 passing or appearing year.
  4. Also, do not forget to enter the Captcha.
  5. Click on ‘View and print hall ticket’.
  6. The AP POLYCET 2022 hall ticket will appear on the screen.
  7. Download and take a printout for future reference.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2022: Instructions To Follow

  • The hall ticket issued to the candidate should be checked thoroughly. If a mistake is found, it should be corrected through the helpline centre immediately to get a revised hall ticket.
  • No candidate will be allowed with incorrect data and photos on the hall ticket to appear for the examination.
  • In case the candidate does not receive the hall ticket, he/she may obtain the same through the internet from the websites or contact personally in any help line centres.
  • Hall ticket is not transferable. Any tampering with the hall ticket will automatically lead to the disqualification of the candidate.
  • Hall ticket is an important document and shall be preserved carefully after the examination till the admission into polytechnics is completed.
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test
