AP POLYCET application begins at polycetap.nic.in

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2022 application has started. AP POLYCET is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh to provide diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering and technology. Candidates can apply online at polycetap.nic.in for AP POLYCET by May 5. AP POLYCET has been scheduled to be held on May 29. AP POLYCET hall tickets will be made available for download for the candidates one week prior to the examination.

The AP POLYCET administering body has provided two modes of application for the common entrance test, one online and the other through help line centres. Candidates can visit the help line centres and submit the duly filled AP POLYCET application form and pay the application fee.

Steps To Fill AP POLYCET Application Form 2022 Online

Visit the TS POLYCET official website -- polycetap.nic.in

Click on the link designated for AP POLYCET application 2022

Read the detailed notification

Register and complete the application for AP POLYCET 2022 by filling basic and important details

Upload scanned copies of signature and photograph in the desired specification

Pay the requisite application fee

Submit the AP POLYCET application

Download and print a copy of the application and the money receipt

AP POLYCET is conducted annually for admissions into Diploma level programs conducted in government, aided, private, unaided polytechnics and second shift polytechnics run in existing private un-aided engineering colleges.