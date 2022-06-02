AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Check

Image credit: File Photo AP POLYCET 2022 answer key will be available at polycetap.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2022) answer key has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. The online window to raise objection on answer key will be available till June 2.