AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key Released, How To Check
AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key: The online window to raise objection on answer key will be available till June 2
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 11:15 am IST | Source: Careers360
AP POLYCET 2022 Answer Key: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2022) answer key has been released. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. The online window to raise objection on answer key will be available till June 2.
