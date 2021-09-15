AP POLYCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Result 2021 today, on September 15.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 15, 2021 3:13 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP POLYCET 2021 Hall Ticket Released, Exam On September 1
AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Appolycet.nic.in
AP POLYCET 2020 Counselling Starts; Check Steps, Documents Required
AP POLYCET Result 2020 Announced @Polycetap.nic.in, Direct Link Here
AP POLYCET 2020 Result Expected Today; Know How To Download
AP POLYCET 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till August 4
AP POLYCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link
AP POLYCET 2021 result declared
New Delhi:

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Result 2021 today, on September 15. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result cum score card on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. Alternatively, students can check their results though the direct link provided here.

AP POLYCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

AP POLYCET 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official site of AP POLYCET- polycetap.nic.in.

  • Click on the 'POLYCET Rank Card' tab available on the top of home page

  • A new login page will appear

  • Key in you AP POLYCET hall ticket number

  • Press 'View rank card' tab

  • AP POLYCET 2021 result and rank card will appear on the screen.

  • Check the result and download the page

  • Take a print out of the result for future use

Students can also check their results on manabadi.co.in by logging in to the result viewing website,

AP POLYCET 2021 was conducted on September 1 in various test centers across Andhra Pradesh. Students will be required to score 25 percent that is 30 marks out of 120 to qualify the examination and get eligible for the counselling session.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada organizes the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) for the students who seek admission into various engineering, non engineering, and Technology diploma courses offered at polytechnics and institutions across the state. Students are allotted seats and institutions on the basis of rank scored in AP POLYCET 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Out. Direct Link
JEE Main 2021 Final Answer Key Out. Direct Link
AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed
AIBE 16 Application Deadline Extended; Exam Date Postponed
JEE Main 2021 Result: 20 Students Debarred For Cheating, Results Withheld
JEE Main 2021 Result: 20 Students Debarred For Cheating, Results Withheld
JEE Main Result 2021 (OUT) Live Updates: Cut-Offs, Direct Link Here
Live | JEE Main Result 2021 (OUT) Live Updates: Cut-Offs, Direct Link Here
Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2021 College Predictor
Careers360 Launches JEE Main 2021 College Predictor
.......................... Advertisement ..........................