AP POLYCET 2021 Result Out; Direct Link

AP POLYCET 2021 result declared

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) Result 2021 today, on September 15. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result cum score card on the official website- polycetap.nic.in. Alternatively, students can check their results though the direct link provided here.

AP POLYCET 2021 Result: Direct Link

AP POLYCET 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official site of AP POLYCET- polycetap.nic.in.

Click on the 'POLYCET Rank Card' tab available on the top of home page

A new login page will appear

Key in you AP POLYCET hall ticket number

Press 'View rank card' tab

AP POLYCET 2021 result and rank card will appear on the screen.

Check the result and download the page

Take a print out of the result for future use

Students can also check their results on manabadi.co.in by logging in to the result viewing website,

AP POLYCET 2021 was conducted on September 1 in various test centers across Andhra Pradesh. Students will be required to score 25 percent that is 30 marks out of 120 to qualify the examination and get eligible for the counselling session.

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada organizes the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) for the students who seek admission into various engineering, non engineering, and Technology diploma courses offered at polytechnics and institutions across the state. Students are allotted seats and institutions on the basis of rank scored in AP POLYCET 2021.