AP POLYCET 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link

AP POLYCET seat allotment list out at appolycet.nic.in

The provisional seat allotment list for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is out. Students can check the AP POLYCET seat allotment list at appolycet.nic.in. To access the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment results, students have to log in using their hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth and passwords.

On the basis of marks obtained and ranks secured in AP POLYCET 2021, choices filled during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and availability of seats, the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has allotted seats to the students for admission.

AP POLYCET 2021 Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

How To Check AP POLYCET 2021 Seat Allotment Result

Visit the official website - appolycet.nic.in

Click on the candidate’s portal

Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and password

Submit and the AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment letter

Download the same and take a print copy

Candidates shortlisted in the AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment list will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying a fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of AP POLYCET counselling and availability of seats.