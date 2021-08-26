  • Home
State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 at the official website-- polycetap.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 26, 2021 11:53 am IST

AP POLYCET 2021 hall ticket released
New Delhi:

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 at the official website-- polycetap.nic.in. The admit card of the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is now available for those candidates who have registered to appear for the entrance examination. AP POLYCET 2021 exam will be held on September 1, 2021.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm and the tentative date for AP POLYCET 2021 results declaration is September 11.

AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of AP POLYCET-- polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Print Hall Ticket’ tab flashing in the main menu.

Step 3: A new window will open. Now, in the space provided, enter Class 10 hall ticket number/mobile number, date of birth, and the Class 10 passing year.

Step 4: Once the details are successfully entered, click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

Step 5: Upon successful login, your AP POLYCET 2021 admit card will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card

Step 7: Download the AP POLYCET 2021 hall ticket and keep it safe for future reference

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted by Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET is conducted for admission to all diploma programmes in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as a second shift in private engineering colleges in the state.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test
