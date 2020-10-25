  • Home
  • Education
  • AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Appolycet.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Appolycet.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2020: Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 25, 2020 3:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AP POLYCET 2020 Counselling Starts; Check Steps, Documents Required
AP POLYCET Result 2020 Announced @Polycetap.nic.in, Direct Link Here
AP POLYCET 2020 Result Expected Today; Know How To Download
AP POLYCET 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till August 4
AP POLYCET 2020: Andhra Pradesh Extends Application Deadline Till July 27
AP Polycet 2020: Andhra Pradesh Extends Application Deadline Till July 21
AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Announced At Appolycet.nic.in
AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result At Appolycet.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP POLYCET phase one seat allotment results. The AP POLYCET first round of seat allotment results have been published in the official website of DTE -- appolycet.nic.in. Students seeking admission to polytechnic courses in engineering and non-engineering institutes of the state can check the AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result. To access the AP POLYCET round one seat allotment results, candidates have to log in using their AP POLYCET hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth and passwords.

On the basis of marks obtained and ranks secured in AP POLYCET 2020, choices filled during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and availability of seats, DTE has allotted seats to the students for admission.

AP POLYCET 2020 - First Round of Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

To Check AP POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment List

  • Visit the official website - appolycet.nic.in

  • Click on the candidate’s portal

  • Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and password

  • Submit and the AP POLYCET 2020 seat allotment letter

  • Download the same and take a print copy

What After AP POLYCET Seat Allotment

Candidates shortlisted for AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying a fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of AP POLYCET counselling and availability of seats.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is administered by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. AP POLYCET is held for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as a second shift in private engineering colleges in the state.

Click here for more Education News
APPOLYCET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
Mizoram To Shut Reopened Schools Due To Rising Number Of Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
Mizoram To Shut Reopened Schools Due To Rising Number Of Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases
DU Admission Against Third Cut-Off From Tomorrow; Register By October 28
DU Admission Against Third Cut-Off From Tomorrow; Register By October 28
DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2020: Where Can You Get Admission With 80% Or Less?
DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2020: Where Can You Get Admission With 80% Or Less?
DU 3rd Cut-Off List For Arts And Commerce: Economics Cut-Off Drops At LSR, Hansraj, SRCC
DU 3rd Cut-Off List For Arts And Commerce: Economics Cut-Off Drops At LSR, Hansraj, SRCC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................