AP POLYCET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result At Appolycet.nic.in

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP POLYCET phase one seat allotment results. The AP POLYCET first round of seat allotment results have been published in the official website of DTE -- appolycet.nic.in. Students seeking admission to polytechnic courses in engineering and non-engineering institutes of the state can check the AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result. To access the AP POLYCET round one seat allotment results, candidates have to log in using their AP POLYCET hall ticket numbers, form numbers, dates of birth and passwords.

On the basis of marks obtained and ranks secured in AP POLYCET 2020, choices filled during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and availability of seats, DTE has allotted seats to the students for admission.

AP POLYCET 2020 - First Round of Seat Allotment -- Direct Link

To Check AP POLYCET Round 1 Seat Allotment List

Visit the official website - appolycet.nic.in

Click on the candidate’s portal

Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth and password

Submit and the AP POLYCET 2020 seat allotment letter

Download the same and take a print copy

What After AP POLYCET Seat Allotment

Candidates shortlisted for AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment will be required to confirm their admission by reporting online at the institute and paying a fee. The seats have been allotted to the shortlisted candidates on the basis of their merit, options entered during the online application of AP POLYCET counselling and availability of seats.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is administered by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. AP POLYCET is held for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as a second shift in private engineering colleges in the state.