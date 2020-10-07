AP POLYCET 2020 Result Expected Today; Know How To Download

AP POLYCET 2020 result is expected today, October 7, 2020. AP POLYCET 2020 was held successfully on September 27, 2020 and the AP POLYCET 2020 result will be declared online on the official website. The AP POLYCET paper was held in pen and paper-based mode at 41 AP POLYCET exam centres in Andhra Pradesh.

AP POLYCET exam is held for students aspiring to get into technical and engineering courses offered by colleges of the State.

AP POLYCET 2020 Result: How To Download

AP POLYCET 2020 result will be released on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their AP POLYCET 2020 result by entering their roll number and date of birth.

Follow these steps below to check AP POLYCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit the website- polycetap.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit.

Step 4: AP POLYCET 2020 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download AP POLYCET 2020 result and take a print out for future reference

AP POLYCET 2020 Counselling

As soon as the AP POLYCET 2020 result and cut off marks are announced, the conducting authorities will begin the process of AP POLYCET 2020 counselling on the official website. During the AP POLYCET 2020 counselling, candidates will have to make a choice of the college and the course in which they would like to study. The admission on the basis of the preference and AP POLYCET 2020 rank obtained in the AP POLYCET 2020 entrance exam.