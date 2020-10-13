AP POLYCET Counselling Starts; Check Document Verification Process

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, has started the online counselling process from October 12 for admission to polytechnic courses in engineering and non-engineering institutes of the state. Candidates who have qualified in the AP POLYCET exam held on September 27 will be able to register for the online web-based counselling and offline document verification process. The department has set different dates for the document verification process as per ranks of the candidates.

Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) is conducted by Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. AP POLYCET is held for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as a second shift in private engineering colleges in the state. The test was conducted in offline mode. Details of AP POLYCET including eligibility, counselling procedure and brochure are available on the official website.

AP POLYCET 2020: Counselling

AP POLYCET Counselling process consists of document verification, choice filling, seat allotment and reporting to the institute. DTE will allot the seats to the AP POLYCET qualified candidates on the basis of ranks obtained by them, choices filled and availability of seats.

AP POLYCET 2020: Documents Required for Verification And Admission

SSC or its equivalent mark sheet (original or scanned copy)

Aadhaar Card (will be returned after verification)

Class 4 to Class 10 study certificate or residence certificate (If the candidates don’t have institutionalized education) or Residence Certificate of either of parents in AP for 10 years in case of non-local candidates)

Caste Certificate (Issued by the competent authority in case of reserved category)

PH/CAP/NCC/Sport/Minority/Anglo-India Certificate (If applicable)

DTE has also provided the candidates with an option of visiting help centres designated for the purpose to assist them with the offline document verification process.