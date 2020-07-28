AP POLYCET 2020 Application Dates Extended Till August 4

  • Home
AP POLYCET 2020: New POLYCET exam date 2020 AP will be announced later.

New Delhi:

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, or SBTET, has extended the application deadline for the AP POLYCET 2020. Eligible students can now apply online for admission to the state’s polytechnics till August 4. Earlier, the deadline to submit the online AP POLYCET 2020 application was July 27. The online registration for AP POLYCET 2020 started from March 16, 2020.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or AP POLYCET, is held for admission to the state’s diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges. This common entrance test is conducted in pen-paper mode.

As per a statement in the SBTET website, the POLYCET exam date 2020 AP will be announced later.

Details of AP POLYCET 2020 including eligibility, admission procedure and brochure are available on the official website.

To fill the AP POLYCET 2020 application form, students are required to visit the official website, fill the details as required, upload photographs and signatures in the specified formats and make the payment in online mode. However, SBTET has also made a provision to submit the AP POLYCET application 2020 offline. Students can download the POLYCET 2020 AP form from the official website, fill the details as required and submit the form in the designated centres.

