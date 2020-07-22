AP POLYCET Application Dates Extended Till July 27

The last date to submit the online application form for AP POLYCET has been extended. The entrance test conducting body, State Board of Technical Education and Training, or SBTET, Andhra Pradesh, has extended the last date to submit the AP POLYCET 2020 online application form till July 27. The AP POLYCET registration started from March 16, 2020.

As per a statement in the SBTET website, the exam dates of POLYCET 2020 will be announced later.

Details of AP POLYCET including eligibility, admission procedure and brochure are available on the official website.

AP POLYCET 2020: Application Steps

STEP 1: Fill details in the AP POLYCET application form

STEP 2: Upload photo and signature in the formats specified

STEP 3: Pay AP POLYCET application fee

STEP 4: Submit the application

The exam conducting board has also provided the option of offline AP POLYCET application. Candidates eligible for AP POLYCET can download the AP POLYCET 2020 application form from the website, fill and submit the form offline.

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or AP POLYCET, is conducted for admission to all diploma courses in Engineering, Non-Engineering, Technology offered at Polytechnics or institutions including aided and unaided private polytechnics or institutions running as second shift in private engineering colleges in the state. The common entrance test is conducted in offline mode.

The website also mentions helpline numbers and an email id to address queries of candidates facing difficulties in AP POLYCET application process. These are: 7901620551, 7901620552 and polycetap@gmail.com.