AP Polycet 2020: Andhra Pradesh Extends Application Deadline Till July 21

Image credit: Shutterstock AP Polycet 2020 deadline extended

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) in Andhra Pradesh has extended the application deadline for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, commonly known as AP Polycet 2020, till July 21. The board is yet to finalise the exam dates for AP Polycet 2020.

AP Polycet is an annual entrance test for admission to polytechnic courses in Andhra Pradesh. The exam is conducted in offline mode and candidates have to attend 120 multiple choice questions for two hours.

AP Polycet 2020 exams were initially scheduled to be held on April 28 but the state board decided to postpone the examination as a nationwide lockdown was in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The board had also decided to extend the deadline for application form submission to May 15, which was later revised again to June 15. This is the third time that the application form submission date is being revised.

Exam boards of schools, colleges and universities have been forced to tinker with the exam schedule as the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic is still in place. On Monday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced deadline extensions for many exams including UGC NET.

As the rate of coronavirus infections is still alarmingly high, educational institutions are not set to open till at least August 15, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had said.