AP PGECET Results Out At Sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET Results 2020 Declared At Sche.ap.gov.in; Here’s Direct Link

To download the AP PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2020 12:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test result (AP PGECET results) has been declared. The AP PGECET administering body, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has released the result of AP PGECET 2020 on ache.ap.gov.in. Candidates who took the entrance examination for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Engineering courses for the academic year 2020-21 will be able to access their AP PGECET results.

To download the AP PGECET 2020 result, candidates have to log in using their AP PGECET hall ticket numbers and registration numbers. The AP PGECET result 2020 has mention of marks obtained by the candidates, their percentile scores and qualifying status.

AP PGECET Rank Card -- Direct Link

To Download AP PGECET Results

  • Visit the official website of AP PGECET 2020

  • Click on the "result" link

  • Enter hall ticket numbers and registration numbers

  • Submit and access the AP PGECET result

AP PGECET was held between September 28 and September 30 in two shifts on all the days. The AP PGECET conducting body, Andhra University, has already released the answer keys of all the shifts of AP PGECET 2020 on October 3. Along with the AP PGECET 2020 answer key, the university has also published the question papers and the student response sheets of AP PGECET 2020. Students were also allowed to challenge the answer keys released by the university. The AP PGECET 2020 result announced today has been prepared taking into consideration the objections raised by the aspirants.

