AP PGECET Result 2022 Declared, How To Download Rank Card

AP PGECET Result 2022: The candidates can check the PGECET result on the website- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 3:49 pm IST

AP PGECET scorecard is available to download at sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet
Image credit: shutterstock.com

AP PGECET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022. The candidates can check the PGECET result on the website- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet.

Earlier, the AP PGECET answer key was released, and the candidates raised objections on PGECET answer key till July 24 (upto 5 pm). The AP PGECET 2022 exam was conducted from July 18 to 20.

AP PGECET Result 2022: How To Download Rank Card

  1. Go to the official website- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet
  2. Click on the link to download result or rank card
  3. Login with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth
  4. Download the PGECET rank card, take a print out for further reference.

Sri Venkateswara University conducted the AP PGECET 2022 examination on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE). Successful candidates will get admission to MTech, MPharm, PharmD (PB) courses in university, Engineering or Pharmacy colleges for the academic year 2022- 2023.

