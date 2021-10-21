AP PGECET Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021. Candidates can visit sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet to download scorecards. The entrance test was conducted from September 27 to 30.
Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting AP-PGECET. Click here
Sri Venkateswara University, on behalf of the APSCHE conducted the entrance exam.
The preliminary answer key was released on October 2.
AP PGECET Result 2021: Direct Link
How To Download AP PGECET Result 2021
Go to the official website
Click on the link to download result or rank card
Login with registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth
Download the result
AP PGECET is conducted for admission to MTech, MPharmacy, PharmaD (PB) courses at participating institutions of Andhra Pradesh.
AP PGECET 2021 counselling and seat allotment process will be completed online, and a detailed notification will be issued soon.
Candidates who have a valid GATE score are eligible to participate in the counselling process.
AP PGECET 2021 seat allotment result will be done on the basis of merit, availability of seats, preferences, and category.