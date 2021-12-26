AP PGECET Counselling Dates 2021 For Round 2 Expected Soon; Details Here

AP PGECET counselling dates 2021 for round 2 seat allotment soon

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET, round 2 counselling dates will be announced soon. Candidates will be able to check the counselling schedule for round 2 at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates yet to take admission to PG engineering programmes will be able to register themselves against the AP PGECET 2021 round 2 counselling.

The first allotment list was released on December 6. AP PGECET counselling is being conducted in stages and after registration APSCHE verifies the uploaded certificates before releasing the allotment order. Registered candidates will be allowed to choose college and course of their choices through web option process and also have the provision to change the filled-in web options.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: How to register?

Follow these steps to register for the AP PGECET counselling 2021: