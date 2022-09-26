AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Web Option Selection Ends Today; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates who want to make changes in the web option can do it through the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) counselling 2022 web options selection window today, September 26. Candidates who want to make changes in the web option can do it through the official website, pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth to complete the AP PGECET web option selection process.

AP PGECET 2022 Web Option Direct Link

The applicants must print their application before moving on to the choice entry. If candidates decide to alter their choice, they need to click the save button and then go back to the web page to add or update the option to change the order.

AP PGECET 2022 Counselling: Steps To Select Web Option

Visit the official website - pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. On the homepage click on the web options link Enter the application number and date of birth in the given space Then select the web option and then submit the form Download and take a printout of the form for future reference.

The registrations for the AP PGECET 2022 counselling began on September 21 and ended on September 25, 2022. The AP PGECET entrance exam is held online for admission to various courses like ME, MTech, MPharma, and Pharm D.