AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

AP PGECET counselling 2022 seat allotment result on September 28

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET counselling round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, September 28, 2022. The AP PGECET counselling round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website- pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. To access the Andhra Pradesh PGECET allotment result by using their application number and date of birth.

The candidates who will be satisfied with the PGECET 2022 round 1 seat allotment are required to confirm the seats by paying the requisite tuition fee. The candidates will be allotted seats in postgraduate engineering programmes for the academic session 2022-23 on the basis of AP PGECET rank list. Candidates have to produce the following documents at the time of offline verification of certificates

GATE score, GPAT, AP PGECET 2022 rank card and hall ticket

Provisional certificate, degree certificate of marks of qualifying examination

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Study certificate from 10th class to graduation

Integrated community certificate

Domicile certificate, MRO in case of candidates outside the state of Andhra Pradesh

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate

EWS Certificate

AP PGECET Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit to the counselling website- pgecet-sche.aptonline.in Go to the candidates' log in section on the homepage Enter application number, hall ticket number, date of birth AP PGECET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen Download the PDF and take a print out for further reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate engineering counselling is being held for candidates who have qualified for AP PGECET 2022, GATE and GPAT. Aspirants are required to appear for web counselling for admission in MTech, MPharmacy and Pharma D(PB) courses for the academic year 2022-23.