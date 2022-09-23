AP PGECET Counselling 2022 Registration Last Date Today; Application Steps, Direct Link

AP PGECET 2022 counselling registration last date today

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET, counselling registration last date is today, September 23. Candidates can register online at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. AP PGECET 2022 counselling will be held in stages and after registration, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will verify the uploaded certificates before releasing the allotment order. Registered candidates will be allowed to choose college and course of their choices through web option process and have the provision to change the filled-in web options.

The AP PGECET 2022 verification of uploaded certificates will be held from September 23 to September 25, while the web options selection will be conducted from September 24 and September 25. Candidates will be able to change web options on September 26 and allotment of seats will be on September 28.

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Register?

Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in Click on 'AP PGECET 2022' tab On the next window, click on the "Candidate Registration" link Candidates will be redirected to a new login page Fill in the application number and date of birth AP PGECET counselling form will be displayed on the screen Fill the form and submit all the details and documents as asked Submit the form Take a print out for future reference

AP PGECET 2022: Direct Link