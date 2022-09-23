AP PGECET Counselling 2022: Certificate Verification Begins; Details Here

AP PGECET counselling 2022 certificate verification

AP PGECET Counselling 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the AP PGECET counselling 2022 verification of uploaded certificates today, September 23. The AP PGECET certificate verification will be held online on the official website- pgecet-sche.aptonline.in. The APSCHE has conducted the round 1 counselling registration from September 21 to September 23, 2022. The verification of the uploaded certificate will be held till September 25.

Candidates who have qualified for AP PGECET 2022, GATE and GPAT are required to appear for web counselling for admission in MTech, MPharmacy and Pharma D(PB) courses for the academic year 2022-23. The APSCHE will verify the following list of documents uploaded by the candidates.

GATE score, GPAT, AP PGECET 2022 rank card and hall ticket

Provisional certificate, degree certificate of marks of qualifying examination

Memo of SSC or its equivalent

Study certificate from 10th class to graduation

Integrated community certificate

Domicile certificate, MRO in case of candidates outside the state of Andhra Pradesh

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate

EWS Certificate

If a candidate failed to upload the above mentioned documents, s/he will have to produce the same to the respective universities/institution allotted before admission. The candidates who have registered for AP PGECET counselling 2022 will be allowed to choose the college and course of their choices through the web options process on September 24-25, 2022. While the candidates can make changes in web options on September 26. The APSCHE will announce the AP PGECET counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 28.