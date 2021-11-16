AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates Begins

AP PGECET counselling 2021 registration has begun from today

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET counselling 2021 registration has begun from today, November 16. Candidates who have qualified GATE or GPAT can register for the online counselling process at-- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the registration form.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting AP-PGECET. Click here

Last date to submit the registration form is November 18. AP PGECET counselling will be conducted in stages and after registration authorities will verify the uploaded certificates on November 18 and 19. Registered candidates will be allowed to choose college and course of their choices through web option process on November 20 and 21. Candidates can change the filled in web options on November 22.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: How to register?

Follow these steps to register for the AP PGECET counselling 2021:

Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in

Click on 'AP PGECET 2021' tab

On the appeared page, click on "Candidate Registration" link under the forms section

Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Fill in the application number and date of birth

AP PGECET counselling form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the form and submit all the details and documents as asked

Submit the form

Take a print out for future reference

APSCHE, the organising body of AP PGECET 2021 has not released the date for announcing the seat allotment result. APSCHE is also expected to release the result of AP EAPCET seat allotment result 2021 today.