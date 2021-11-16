  • Home
  • Education
  • AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates Begins

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates Begins

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET counselling 2021 registration has begun from today, November 16.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 4:07 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AP PGECET Result 2021 Declared; Direct Link To Download Rank Card
AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket For October 8 Exam Released; Direct Link
AP PGECET 2021 Answer Key Released; Here’s Direct Link
Andhra Pradesh PGECET 2021 Starts Today; Details Here
AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released; Here’s Direct Link
AP PGECET 2020 Counselling For Computer Science Programme Begins
AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration For GATE, GPAT Qualified Candidates Begins
AP PGECET counselling 2021 registration has begun from today
New Delhi:

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP PGECET counselling 2021 registration has begun from today, November 16. Candidates who have qualified GATE or GPAT can register for the online counselling process at-- sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Candidates will be required to key in their application number and date of birth to access the registration form.

Recommended: Engineering Colleges Accepting AP-PGECET. Click here

Last date to submit the registration form is November 18. AP PGECET counselling will be conducted in stages and after registration authorities will verify the uploaded certificates on November 18 and 19. Registered candidates will be allowed to choose college and course of their choices through web option process on November 20 and 21. Candidates can change the filled in web options on November 22.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: How to register?

Follow these steps to register for the AP PGECET counselling 2021:

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE- sche.ap.gov.in

  • Click on 'AP PGECET 2021' tab

  • On the appeared page, click on "Candidate Registration" link under the forms section

  • Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

  • Fill in the application number and date of birth

  • AP PGECET counselling form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill the form and submit all the details and documents as asked

  • Submit the form

  • Take a print out for future reference

APSCHE, the organising body of AP PGECET 2021 has not released the date for announcing the seat allotment result. APSCHE is also expected to release the result of AP EAPCET seat allotment result 2021 today.

Click here for more Education News
AP PGECET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Students Want Clarity Regarding Result Date
AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: Students Want Clarity Regarding Result Date
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid-Term Date Sheet Out; Exams From November 29
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
AILET 2022 Date Announced; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam
At 104, Kerala Woman Scores 89 Out Of 100 In State Education Exam
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
Mysore University PG Admission 2021-22: PGEE Answer Key Released; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................