AP PGECET Answer Key 2020 Released; Raise Objections By October 4

AP PGECET 2020 answer key has been released by the Andhra University at official website sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet. Along with AP PGECET answer key 2020, question papers and student response sheets has also been released by the authorities.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 3, 2020 10:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Students can access the AP PGECET answer key 2020 and response sheets from the official website to calculate their score in AP PGECET exam. Objection in the AP PGECET answer key can challenge by sending email to appgecet2020objections@gmail.com upto October 4 (12 noon).

“The Question paper along with the response will be placed in the website www.sche.ap.gov.in/pgecet . The candidate can download the respective question paper along with the responses. The objections, if any, on the preliminary key must be sent to appgecet2020objections@gmail.com only on or before 04-10-2020, 12.00 noon. Objections sent to any other mail will not be considered,” reads the official statement.

Screenshot%202020-10-03%20at%2010“The objections submitted in any other format will not be considered and no correspondence in respect of this will be entertained.”

AP PGECET answer key 2020 incorporates the correct answers to the questions asked in the AP PGECET entrance exam 2020.

According to the official statement, the AP PGECET final key will be placed along with AP PGECET results (ranks) and no more requests on the AP PGECET final key will be considered.

